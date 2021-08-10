Ogun traditional ruler withdraws Rochas Okorocha’s chieftaincy title





The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi, has announced the withdrawal of the conferment of Otunba Asoludero chieftaincy title on former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The withdrawal contained in a letter dated Monday, August 9, 2021 and signed by the First Class monarch in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was addressed to Okorocha.

The traditional ruler had recently pronounced Okorocha as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kingdom in Yewa-North for his “exemplified track record of unifying different tribes across the country.”

Oba Akinyemi also cancelled the installation ceremony which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sept. 19.

The letter explained that the chieftaincy title was withdrawn “in the interest of peace and harmony” and advised Okorocha to accept the development as an “act of God”

“Senator sir, I must state that my decision to withdraw the chieftaincy title earlier coffered on you is not premised on any hatred for you…





