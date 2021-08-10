Only National Convention can remove Secondus





Former Governor of Bayelsa state and senator representing Bayelsa West in the Senate, Seriake Dickson has said that only a National Convention can remove embattled Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Speaking after a PDP House of Representatives Caucus called for Secondus’ resignation, Dickson stated that the “illegal” National Working Committee meeting and that of the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives, including a protest at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday August 9, are all part of the plot to contrive a needless crisis in the PDP in order to set up a caretaker committee, which is illegal.

Insisting that there is no crisis in the party, the lawmaker said what is happening is only a contrived media crisis orchestrated and funded by some people with a motive to hijack the party without subjecting themselves and their cronies to a democratic vote at the convention which is due in less than 4 months.

Source: Linda Ikeji