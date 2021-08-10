Sit-at-home order recorded 100 percent success – IPOB boasts

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared that the sit-at-home order organized in protest of Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention by the DSS recorded 100 percent compliance throughout the Southeast.

According to IPOB, the sit-at-home order carried out Monday, August 9, is an indication that the group is intact, has no issue and is ready to go into the next phase of actions to ensure Kanu’s release.

In a statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, he urged the people of the Southeast to remain resolute in their push for Biafra.

The statement reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are delighted to note that this ghost town and sit-at-home order issued by IPOB leadership was 100% successful.

“The quest to demand the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeons will continue but from another dimension until they release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We, therefore,…