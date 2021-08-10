Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video)

Tina Adeeyo, the woman who left her husband after 11 years of marriage has spoken out to clear the air.

Tina explained that she began suffering abuse and threats to her life from the moment she married Bright Ben, but she endured because she wanted to give her marriage a fighting chance.

She explained that she ran back to her parent’s house in Port Harcourt multiple times, yet always went back to her husband.

She claimed Bright didn’t provide in the marriage. She said she always had to borrow to meet the family’s needs and to pay the kids’ school fees.

She said she is neck-deep in debt because of the money her first husband, Bright Ben, made her borrow.

However, she said the borrowing wasn’t the issue but the abuse.

She explained that her husband constantly threatened to kill her and silenced her family with money.

She said he prevented her from working, prevented her from pursuing her music career, and also spoilt her name in the neighbourhood, thereby…