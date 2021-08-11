France defender Raphael Varane undergoes Manchester United medical ahead of transfer from Real Madrid

Raphael Varane is undergoing the first part of his Manchester United medical ahead of completing his transfer from Real Madrid.

The world cup winning defender arrived the UK two weeks ago but had to undergo a mandatory two weeks of quarantine before he was allowed to go to Manchester United today.

Manchester United, who hope to finalise the signing in the next 24-28 hours, reached an agreement with Real Madrid last month to sign the France defender for a fee believed to be in the region of £41m including add-ons.

Varane, 28, on Tuesday, August 10 started his medical according to a report by Goal.

The centre-back, will become United’s third summer signing following the arrival of England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m and the free transfer of goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

He made 360 appearances for Real Madrid during a decade-long stay, winning the Champions League and La Liga both three times.