I was given handwritten boarding pass and it has been on for 62 days - Dele Momodu slams those

Dele Momodu has slammed those ‘defending apparent incompetence’ at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos. 

 

Sharing a photo of his handwritten boarding pass, the media personality disclosed that he was told that the process has been on for 62 days. 

 

Momodu wrote; 

 

To those trolls who blindly defend the apparent incompetence at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, here’s my handwritten boarding pass this morning while flying out of Nigeria. Not just mine, I spoke to other airlines and was told this nonsense has been on for 62 days…

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

