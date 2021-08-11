I was given handwritten boarding pass and it has been on for 62 days

Dele Momodu has slammed those ‘defending apparent incompetence’ at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.
Sharing a photo of his handwritten boarding pass, the media personality disclosed that he was told that the process has been on for 62 days.
Momodu wrote;
To those trolls who blindly defend the apparent incompetence at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, here’s my handwritten boarding pass this morning while flying out of Nigeria. Not just mine, I spoke to other airlines and was told this nonsense has been on for 62 days…
Source: Linda Ikeji