Remarkable! Fidelity Bank Turns Customers into Millionaires

Recently, 15 lucky customers of Fidelity Bank smiled home with a whopping sum of N39 million having emerged winners at the final draw of the bank’s Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 4 Promo.

While nine customers won 1 million Naira each, two customers won 2 million Naira each, two others won 3 million Naira each, and two lucky customers won the star prize – a whopping sum of N10 million Naira each. This is nothing short of incredible! Fidelity Bank truly keeps its word.

Speaking at the prize presentation event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, ably represented by the bank’s Executive Director -Lagos and SouthWest, Dr. Ken Opara, reiterated the bank’s devotion to supporting initiatives that enrich the lives of its loyal customers even in times of economic uncertainties. She said “Encouraging savings and financially empowering our loyal customers have been a long-standing heritage at Fidelity Bank. We are…