South African lady stabs her boyfriend to death with broken bottle after finding him with another woman

A 24-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death with a broken beer bottle in Majeje village, Lulekani, outside Phalaborwa, South Africa on Saturday.

The suspect, Juscah Mheleni appeared before Lulekani Magistrate court on Tuesday morning, August 10, on a charge of murder.

She was remanded in custody until August 13, 2021 for profiling pending further police investigations.

It is alleged that the suspect from Majeje village, got information that her boyfriend was with another woman near a liquor outlet in the area, and she reportedly rushed to the outlet where she found him with the unidentified woman.

An argument ensued and it is reported that the suspect stabbed the boyfriend with a beer bottle.The victim, aged 36, was certified dead by paramedics on the spot. The suspect later handed herself over to the police at Namakgale.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned this incident…