31 northern lawyers volunteer to defend Abba Kyari against FBI

A group of thirty-one lawyers from Northern Nigeria have volunteered to render free legal services to suspended super cop, Abba Kyari, who has been indicted in the Hushpuppi fraud case.

A report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI in the US alleged that Abba Kyari collected about N8 million from Hushpuppi to help effect the arrest and detention of his rival, Chibuzo Kelly Vincent, following a disagreement from a fraud deal they embarked upon. Read here.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 11, the spokesperson of the lawyers, Sunusi Bappah Salisu, said all the volunteer lawyers were drawn across all the 19 northern states and religions.

Salisu said the lawyers volunteered to render free legal services for the preservation of Kyari’s fundamental rights that might be potentially jeopardized by his alleged indictment by a court in the United States of America. He mentioned that the group would critically review the procedures adopted by the FBI to get…