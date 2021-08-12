Doctors strike: We have mobilized all consultants and youth corpers

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has said that medical consultants and corps members have been mobilised to ensure that the hospital services do not collapse following the ongoing strike by resident doctors.

Resident doctors embarked on a nationwide strike on August 2 over irregular payment of salaries, hazard allowances, among other issues.

Ehanire in a press briefing on Thursday August 12, maintained that it is wrong for doctors to embark on a strike during a “vulnerable period” as only one or two percent of eligible Nigerians have received the Coronavirus vaccine.

The Minister said;