India Police bust drug racket, arrest Nigerian supplier, two peddlers with heroin worth N386m (video)

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have busted a drug racket and arrested two Punjab-based peddlers and one Nigerian supplier with 1.122 kg of heroin worth over Rs 7 crore (N386m) in the international black market.

According to the police, a tip-off was received about the movement of drug peddlers in the area of Mohan Garden. Based on that, a trap was laid near Poswal Chowk on Tuesday, August 10.

“A trap was laid near Poswal Chowk, Mohan Garden at around 10 AM. Two persons who were moving around suspiciously tried to flee when signalled to stop. But both the accused were overpowered by the raiding party,” said Rajesh Maurya, Station house officer (SHO), Mohan garden.

Both the accused are identified as 27 years old Gursewak Singh and Amritpal Singh and police recovered 350 grams and 650 grams of heroin from their possession.

During the investigation, both the accused revealed that “they had come from Punjab to receive the consignment from a Nigerian.

The…