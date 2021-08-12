Indonesia formally apologises to Nigeria over manhandling of diplomat

The Indonesian government has formally apologised to the Federal Government of Nigeria over the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat in the South-East Asia country.

A video that went viral last weekend showed two Indonesian Immigration officers manhandling an accredited Nigerian diplomat, Mohammed Buba. While two of the officials held his hands and pinned him down in the backseat, another freely assaulted his unprotected head as he cried out in pain.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, while reacting to the development, demanded an unreserved apology for the Indonesian government and also threatened that Nigeria would review its relationship with the country. The Federal government also announced the recall of the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia.

Apologising on behalf of his country, the spokesperson of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Teuku Faizasyah, said