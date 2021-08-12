Big Brother Naija star, Khafi Kareem is expecting her first child with her husband, fellow reality star, Gedoni Ekpata.

On Thursday August 12, the proud mother to be, took to Instagram to pen a lovely note to her unborn child alongside an adorable photo of herself with her baby bump on display.

She wrote: “It is such an honour to grow life inside of you, I’m not sure we realise just how much of a miracle we all are, just by being conceived and born… We all beat the odds to make it through to life and for that I’ll forever be grateful.”

The couple, who met as housemates during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija, tied the knot at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry on September 24, 2020.

