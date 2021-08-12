‘Kidnapped’ Ijebu-Ode Chief Imam found dead inside his newly acquired car

The Chief Imam of Atiba, Ijebu Ode, Alhaji Musafau Bakare, who was reportedly kidnapped by unknown persons, has been found dead. 

 

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of this report, but it was gathered that the deceased was abducted on Wednesday night, August 11. 

 

He was reportedly found dead inside his newly acquired Toyota highlander in the early hours of Thursday, by police officers attached to Obalende District Police Station, Ijebu Ode. 

 

The cleric will be laid to rest today by 10:00am at Atiba.

 

Meanwhile friends have taken to social media to mourn the deceased cleric.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

