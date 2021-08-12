Late Gani Fawehinmi’s eldest son, Mohammed, dies at 52

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.

According to family sources, Mohammed died today Wednesday, August 11, after complaining of breathing difficulties. He was said to have woken up complaining of breathing difficulties. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Born 52 years ago, Mohammed bagged a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998. In 2003, he had a terrible accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair.

Mohammed Fawehinmi was unmarried before his death.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.