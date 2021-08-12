N200 for cars, N500 for trucks





The Federal government has approved a new policy for tollgates on Federal roads across the country.

The approval was granted during the weekly Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, today August 11.

A statement released by Tolu Ogunlesi, the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, quoted the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, as saying that the tollgate policy was developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government, including transport unions like National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employers’ Association Of Nigeria, amongst others.

He listed the recommended tolling fees in the approved policy and regulations to include “Cars: N200; SUVs: N300; Private Buses: N300; Commercial Buses: N150; Luxury Buses and Trucks: N500”.

According to the statement, fees at existing tolled roads (Lagos and Abuja Airport Toll Plazas, and the Lekki and Ikoyi Toll…





Source: Linda Ikeji