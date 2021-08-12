



The parade competition at the NYSC orientation camp in Ogun state was disrupted today August 11 after a marauding cow invaded the parade ground. The cow went out in search of someone or something to attack. The cow was however apprehended by the corp members and the military officers on ground. Watch a video showing the incident below.. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Parade disrupted as marauding cow invades NYSC orientation camp in Ogun (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji