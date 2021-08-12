PDP files lawsuit seeking removal of Mai Mala Buni as Yobe Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of Mai Mala Buni from office as Governor of Yobe state.

In the lawsuit filed on August 12 by PDP’s lawyer Emeka Etiaba, with Umar Damagum, PDP’s Yobe governorship candidate in the 2019 election, and his running mate, Baba Aji as plaintiffs, the opposition party stated that Buni ceased to be a governor from the moment he accepted to act as the caretaker committee chairman of the APC.

Maintaining that Buni violated Section 183 of the Constitution when he accepted to serve as chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite holding the position of an executive governor, PDP is now seeking for an order directing Yobe chief judge or any other senior person next to the chief judge to immediately swear in Damagum and Aji as governor and deputy governor of the state, respectively, having emerged second in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

This is…