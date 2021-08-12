Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman under investigation for rape

Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman, 41, is currently being investigated for rape in Sweden

The public prosecutor announced on Wednesday, August 11, they were investigating the allegation against Kinnaman, according to TMZ.

But the Swedish actor’s legal team told The Post the alleged victim, a Swedish model, only stepped forward with the accusation after Kinnaman had gone to the police himself to get a restraining order.

Kinnaman claimed in a recent social media thread that he was being extorted by model Gabriella Magnusson, who goes by the name Bella Davis.

On Friday August 6, Kinnaman filed an extortion complaint against her in Sweden and got a restraining order against her in Los Angeles, his lawyer Patricia Glaser told The Post.

“It appears that after learning of the restraining order, she filed her complaint,” Ms Glaser said.

“The court papers that Mr. Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms. Davis threatened to publicise false…