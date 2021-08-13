



Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shared a hot video of herself twerking for her husband, Austin, as they spent some time together. Her husband was so excited he tapped her butt as she twerked for him. She shared the video on her Instagram page. See the video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani’s husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji