Husband murdered by wife and her lesbian girlfriend

South African Police has arrested a 26-year-old woman over her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, which took place in October last year at a farm outside Groblersdal.

As extensive investigations by the South African Police Service went on, a 23-year-old female suspect, Patricia Lee Smith who was reportedly a lesbian girlfriend of the 26-year-old widow, was arrested on 27 October, 2021. She was later released on bail.

The duo were accused of attempting to kill the man on May 9, 2020 by food poisoning. The victim was admitted at the hospital and later discharged. Months later, the man was allegedly shot and killed by the suspects who staged it to look like a farm attack.

Limpopo police commissioner. Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrests and the extensive work by police to crack the complex case. The two suspects are expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 13 August 2021, facing charges of murder,…