‘I was married for close to six years. Now I am divorced”- BBNaija housemate, Boma, reveals

BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Boma, this afternoon revealed that he was married for close to six years and is currently divorced.

Boma revealed this during his diary session with Big Brother where he was talking about the day’s task. They have been asked to do a presentation that borders on financial management in marriage and the issues that could arise when couples run joint accounts.

While speaking on his readiness for the task, Boma said