Jamie Spears agrees to step down from Britney Spears’ conservatorship

After 13 years of controlling Britney Spears’ finances, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as the conservator of his daughter’s estate.

Jamie Spears filed a document in Los Angeles Superior Court agreeing to step down and he wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

In the court document filed Thursday, August 12, Jamie Spears’ lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, said: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

“Nevertheless,” Thoreen continued, “even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his…