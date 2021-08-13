New councilors of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA fight over electing principal officers among themselves (video)

The new councilors of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Lagos, got into a physical fight over electing principal officers among themselves.

A video shared online shows the councilors punching themselves and scattering things while a female colleague tries unsuccessfully to separate them.

The video emerged more than a week after a group called Alimisho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN) petitioned the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, over alleged electoral fraud during the council election in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA on Saturday, July 24.

Watch them fight in the video below.