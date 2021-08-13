WHO ranks Nigeria 4th best in COVID-19 response

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has ranked Nigeria’s COVID-19 response as the fourth-best in the world.

Dr Walter Mulombo, WHO Country Representative said this at an event to mark the arrival of the first consignment of 177,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine yesterday August 12, in Abuja.

He also said the WHO had on many occasions, commended the government, including the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), for the successful completion of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out with the vaccination of the frontline workers and other priority groups who are at high risk of COVID-19.

Mulombo said;