Another armed robbery suspect arrested with arms and ammunition in Lagos

Men of the Lagos state police command have arrested an armed robbery suspect with two locally-made pistols and five live cartridges concealed in a bag.

Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the male suspect, Sunday Akpa, 24, was arrested in Iba area of the State by the eagle-eyed anti-crime patrol team of the Iba Police Division at about 1730hrs of 13th August 2021.

Ajisebutu said the suspect who belongs to a notorious dare-devil armed robbery gang suspected to be responsible for the spate of traffic robbery and sundry criminal activities

in Festac, Mike 2, Ojo, Alaba, and Iba areas of the State, was traveling in a commercial bus apparently to join other members of the gang for an operation when he was apprehended.