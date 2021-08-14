Bandits tied me up without food for 48 hours. My release was a miracle

The Niger state Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris Sani, has recounted his ordeal in the hands of abductors.

Recall that Idris was abducted on Monday morning, August 9, after gunmen broke into his residence at Babban-Tunga, a community off Abuja/Kaduna highway. They were said to have attacked his wife and baby before whisking him away. He regained his freedom on Thursday night, August 12.

Speaking to newsmen after he was received by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse and some members of the Executive Council, Idris said he was made to sleep in the rain for two days before his abductors decided to give him their own trampoline to shield him from the weather.

“I went through a lot of trials in their hands, a lot of dehumanizing things. It is not an experience that I will pray for my greatest enemy. It was dehumanizing, humiliating and degrading,” he said

Recalling how it all started, Sani said