Brentford celebrate their return to premier league after 74 year absence with 2-0 win over Arsenal





Brentford F.C celebrated their return to the English premier league after a 74-year absence with a memorable 2-0 victory over Arsenal as the 2021/2022 EPL season kicked off today, August 13.

Brentford were vibrant and energetic at the Brentford Community Stadium, teaching the Gunners the art of football in a 90 minutes game of football that was heartbreaking for any Arsenal fan.

Brentford deserved the lead they got after 22 minutes when Sergi Canos drove low past keeper Bernd Leno at the near post, even though Arsenal players claimed that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to the goal..

Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal youngster and the club’s best player in the game tested Brentford keeper David Raya and was denied a goal.

Raya also denied Nicolas Pepe late on – before the home fans celebrated when they scored a second goal with 17 minutes left through Christian Norgaard his first goal in English football, after trying over 50 times.

Arsenal, were without…