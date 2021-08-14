Buhari appoints Justice Baba-Yusuf as acting FCT Chief Judge

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.
Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a press statement released on Saturday, August 14.
The appointment, which took effect from August 1, follows the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).
The statement adds: “Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday, August 16, 2021, by 10am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”
Source: Linda Ikeji