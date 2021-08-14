Buhari appoints Justice Baba-Yusuf as acting FCT Chief Judge

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a press statement released on Saturday, August 14.

The appointment, which took effect from August 1, follows the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The statement adds: “Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday, August 16, 2021, by 10am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”