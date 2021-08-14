Chelsea begin hunt for premier league title with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea started off the 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a blistering 3-0 home win over London club, Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 14.

Chelsea which bouyed by the signing of Romelu Lukaku, with premier league glory their ultimate mission this season, were dominant and controlled proceedings right from the begining.

Tuchel opted to start both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield. From minute one, the pair were a real threat in the heart of the pitch. Jorginho was able to quickly control the play and cause real problems for Palace’s backline. As for Kovacic, his bursting runs caused havoc for Crystal Palace throughout the game in what was an impressive display from the pair.

On the 26th minute, a free kick just outside the 18 yard presented itself for Chelsea.

Mount and Marcos Alonso positioned to play it but it was Alonso who curled a left footed excellent free-kick to give Chelsea the lead.

Just five minutes before halftime,…