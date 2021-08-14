EFCC educates Nigerians on how to properly write a petition to the agency

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC this moring via its Facebook page, educated Nigerians on how to write a proper petition to the commission.

According to the post, every petition should be addressed to the chairman of the antigraft agency. The petition must also have the name, telephone number and address of the petitioner as well as the title of the petition. Furthermore, the petition must have an introduction and then the body of the complain which must have facts, documents and sources of information.

The petition must also have a conclusion and then the name of the petitioner as well as the signature of the petitioner.