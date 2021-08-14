Grandmother, 61, engaged to 24-year-old boyfriend

A grandma, aged 61, is engaged to her 24-year-old lover.

Cheryl McGregor and Quran McCain, from Rome, Georgia, United States took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

They also shared a video of the moment McCain got down on one knee inside a restaurant to ask Cheryl to marry him.

“She said yes. You make me a simp but I love you and it’s nothing but forward from here,” the caption on the Instagram post reads.

Despite a 37-year age gap, the couple insists their sex life is fantastic and they have great chemistry.

Quran McCain, 24 and his now-fiancé, Cheryl McGregor, 61, met when he was just 15, but there were no romantic feelings until last year.

Cheryl, a grandma-of-17, has children who are older than Quran. Yet, Quran say they never think of the age difference “because Cheryl has a very young spirit, soul and heart”.

Cheryl admitted she does get upset by the hateful comments posted online where she proudly shares videos of their lives, but…