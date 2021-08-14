I need a coded baby mother

Rapper Speed Darlington has narrated how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria.

According to the rapper, the lady kept telling him that she’s “keeping herself for him” and went on to convince him by sharing a workout video of herself, claiming she’s “keeping herself fit for him”.

Speed Darlington who described himself as a “naturally cheap man” said all these got into his head and he continued sending the lady money.

However upon arriving the country this year and chatting her up, she told him that she has been in a relationship for one year.

According to the rapper, while he was posting the lady on social media, another man took over without him knowing. He added that he now needs a coded baby mother now he is in the country.

