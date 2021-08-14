I shot her because she refused to give us money on time

The Ondo State Police Commmand has paraded four members of an armed robbery gang that robbed and killed six persons including two PoS operators and two Filling Station attendants in Akure, the state capital.

The leader of the gang, Banjo Adu, 24, in an interview with newsmen on Thursday, said he killed the female PoS operator, Miss Adetutu Nofisat Ibrahim because the 28-year-old staff of First Bank refused to hand over her money on time.

Ms. Ibrahim was murdered in August 2019 at her Point-Of-Sale shop located in the Oke Ogba area of Akure South.

“When my gang members and I got to the PoS shop of late Miss Adetutu, she refused to give us money on time and I put the trigger on her and I killed her after which we made away with her money,” he said.

Three other suspects arrested by police detectives include Deji Ajayi, Babajide Adewole and Dare Adeoye.

The suspects had also in January 2020 stormed Owe-Akala area of Oke-Aro, Akure and also robbed a POS shop…