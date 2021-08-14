Lives that are being wasted in Nigeria is troubling and God is never happy with us as a nation – Christian leaders





Leaders of All Nation’s Christian Assembly (ANCA), have opined that God is not happy with Nigeria due to the daily rise in cases of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes.

According to the clergymen, killings and kidnapping have become the order of the day in the country, a situation that is not common among animals.

In a press conference on Friday, August 13, the Council Chairman of ANCA, Mr. Sunday Oibe said that the country is bleeding and needs help.

“Life given by God is sacred and must be protected. Even in animal kingdom, they don’t kill each other except for food. Lives that are being wasted in Nigeria is troubling and God is never happy with us as a nation.

“The church is troubled because; it looks as if the non-state actors are leading whereas the state actors seem to be overwhelmed. We urge President Buhari to declare emergency in the security sector of the country by seeking help and collaboration with the external bodies to tame the menace…