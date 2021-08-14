Nigerian OAP set to wed man she met at #ENDSARS prayer walk in Uyo

Nigerian On-Air-personality, Umoh Unyine, is excited as she is set to say ”I do” to her fiance.

In a post shared on her Facebook page, Umoh revealed that she and her fiance met during the #ENDSARS prayer walk protest in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Nigerian youths took to the streets in October 2020 to stage the #ENDSARS protest to demand an end to police brutality across the country. Some Christians took the protest a notch higher by staging prayer walks across the country.

It was during the prayer walk that Umoh met her man who she is set to wed. See what she wrote on social media below