Bandits kill 8 farmers in Kaduna

Bandits have killed eight farmers in fresh attacks in Buruku and Udaw‎a villages of Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the villages on Saturday morning, August 14, resulting in the death of the farmers while scores sustained serious injuries.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said that a detachment of police officers has been deployed to the scene to ascertain the number of those killed as well as to maintain law and order.

“Yes, there were attacks on farmers in Buruku and Udawa communities. But the number of casualties has not been ascertained. As soon as we get the details, we will make it public.” he stated.

A community leader, Muhammed Umar, who confirmed the attacks on Saturday, said the victims were attacked while working on their farms.

“Five farmers were killed in Buruku while three were killed in Udawa. We are tired of burying our men…