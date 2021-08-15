Bodies of Jigawa Govt official and his driver recovered 3 days after car plunged into river

The bodies of Jigawa State Liaison Officer Abuja, Suleiman Jazuli and that of his driver, Abdullahi, have been recovered three days after his car reportedly plunged into a river.

It was gathered that Jazuli and his driver left Kaduna for Abuja since Tuesday afternoon, August 10, but they were neither seen nor heard from until their bodies were found underneath water along Kaduna-Abuja highway on Friday, August 13.

According to the deceased’s former classmate, Abdul Ango, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a river at Jere, along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“Inalillahi wa’inna ilaihi raji’un, this is my friend my classmate and my confident, who until his death on Tuesday August 10, 2021, was the Jigawa State’s liaison officer, Abuja. His car skidded off the road and plunged into a River at Jere, along Kaduna- Abuja express way and whose body only discovered underneath water this afternoon. May Allah accept the Shahada of Suleiman Jazzuli Dutse and his…