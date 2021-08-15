Naomi Osaka donates her prize money to Haiti relief activities after the earthquake

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka has pledged her support to the people of Haiti after the country was struck by a massive earthquake.

The 7.2 magnitude quake hit the country on Saturday morning, leaving more than 300 dead and 1,800 injured.

The world number two, who was born in Japan to a Haitian father announced on Twitter that she plans to donate all of her winnings from next week’s Cincinnati Open to the Haiti relief effort.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti,” she said.

“I feel like we can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors’ blood is strong –– we’ll keep rising.”

Naomi is the second-seeded in Cincinnati Open. For possible prizes, the winner of the Women’s Singles Tournament will receive $ 255,220, the runner-up will receive $ 188,945, and the semi-finalists will receive $ 100,250.

