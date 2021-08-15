NDLEA nabs Italy-bound woman with 100 wraps of heroin at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested an Italy-bound woman, Mrs. Nnadi Nora Chinyere who was caught with 100 wraps of heroin and two parcels of same substance at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said Mrs. Nnadi was arrested on Tuesday 3rd August, 2021, during an outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy. The drugs found on her were concealed in five containers of hair relaxer cream.

In the same vein, on Thursday, 12th August, 2021, operatives of the MMIA Command of the Agency intercepted a United Kingdom bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

Further investigation reveals the consignment contains 66.600kg of cannabis sativa; 1.600kg heroin and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65kilograms, all…