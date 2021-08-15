Nigerian pastor and wife welcome a baby after 13 years of waiting (videos)

A Ngerian couple, Joel and Toyin Obazee, have welcomed a baby girl after thirteen years of waiting.

Pastor Obazee with Grace Ministries International, Benin City, shared the good news on Friday, August 13.

“The Lord is Gracious and Kind, join me to celebrate and thank God almighty for blessing me and my family with this wonderful,Presious gift and blessing,my wife just gave birth to a beautiful princess.” he wrote.

On Sunday, August 15, he posted videos from the baby’s homecoming.