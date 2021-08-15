Smiling Taliban militants declare ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ as they pose for photos in presidential palace

The Taliban has declared the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ after capturing the Air force, Army bases and the presidential palace of the country on Sunday, August 15.

This comes as US, UK and Western nations hastily evacuate their citizens and diplomatic staff out of the country.

This comes after Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani departed the country on Sunday as the Taliban advanced further into the capital Kabul.

Taliban fighters entered Kabul and demanded the unconditional surrender of the central government.

Footage on social media showed the militants celebrating as they took over the Bagram airbase, the heavily fortified military base that has housed US troops the last two decades.

The militants could also be seen in the presidential palace, beaming with smiles as they posed for photos while another set of militants posed in the conference room used by the president while he ruled.

Also disturbing footage on social media showed thousands scrambling to…