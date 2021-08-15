Tailor allegedly attempts suicide after her fiancé called off their engagement

Twitter user @Queenyetty shared the story of how her tailor allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, August 13.

According to the Twitter user, the tailor wanted to end her life after her fiancé called off their engagement.

The Twitter user wrote

”My tailor drank sniper yesterday. Sigh

Because her fiancée called it off. She locked herself indoor and drank sniper. She’s still in the hospital receiving treatment. I pray she survives .

Now she’s been treated and ok. But dem say she dey do like person wey run mad o