3-year-old girl, five others die in Lagos road accidents

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said that six people lost their lives in two separate road accidents that occurred at Maryland and Ikotun-Egbe on Sunday, August 15.

The agency said a 3-year-old girl, two adult female and a driver were killed in an accident involving a commercial bus and a truck, adding that three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

LASEMA in its situation report said, “Consequent upon the arrival of the Cobra Squad at Onipanu to Obanikoro, inward Maryland, it was discovered that a commercial bus ran into a truck from behind while on top speed at the wee hours of today, Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

“Unfortunately four passengers (two adult female, the driver and a three year old baby girl) in the bus lost their lives to the incident while three adult female sustained injuries and were administered pre-medical treatment by the Agency’s Paramedics and LASAMBUS Officials

“The Agency’s Response team alongside LASAMBUS,…