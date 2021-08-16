Be a Millionaire in Crown Pasta One-One Dance Campaign

Crown Premium Pasta, a Non-Sticky and Great Quality Pasta that allow Consumers to Delight their Family and friends with countless recipes (see our You Tube platform; Crown Premium Pasta) is a Brand that is friendly, fun, warm and that puts Consumer first.

Crown Premium Pasta is happy to announce the commencement of one of her Consumer-focused initiative; Crown Premium Pasta One-One Dance campaign which gives her Consumers opportunity to win weekly cash and branded items reward for a period of 8 weeks and a grand prize of N1,000,000 as a star prize after the 8 week’s campaign.

6 weekly Winners have emerged already in the last 2 weeks of the campaign; @iam_mikie_franc,@ogigeamaka28, @amaakaa21, @petertrailblazer, @funnygracecomedy, @ukfinestb.

See details of the campaign below;

Step 1: Download the Crown Premium Pasta One-One Dance music from our website (https://bit.ly/3eXD2qw) and other social media channels.

Step 2: Do your One-One dance alone, with family or friends.