Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa signs for Atletico Mineiro on free transfer

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker, Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro after eight months without a club.

Costa, 32, has been a free agent since Atletico Madrid terminated his contract six months before its expiration date last December, with the Spaniards citing ‘personal reasons’ for the move.

Following the termination of his contract, Costa was allowed to join any side as a free agent and was linked with several clubs.

On Sunday, Atletico Mineiro confirmed the striker’s arrival in an official statement on their website, which reads: “Diego Costa is a Galo player.

“The athletic board and the player reached an agreement today. Galo will be his first club as a professional athlete in Brazil.”

The Spain International rejoined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea on a permanent three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018, but left Wanda Metropolitano six months before the end of the agreement.