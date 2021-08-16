Former governor, Gbenga Daniel’s physically challenged son, Debola introduces his new ‘Olori’ three years after he proposed to longtime girlfriend

Debola Daniel, the UK-based son of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, took to Instagram on Sunday August 15,  to introduce his ‘Olori’ Morenike Ademiju.

 

He captioned the photo thus: “Kabiyesi X Olori” to which Morenike replied “Always baby” 

 

It would be recalled that Debola had proposed to his long time girlfriend, Tasha, in 2018. Read HERE and HERE

 

On her part, Morenike shared a couple of photos with Debola taken at his sister, Kenny’s wedding held in Lagos recently. 

 

Debola with Morenike

With Tasha on the night of their engagement three years ago

Source: Linda Ikeji

