“God does not look at your hearts”

One Obed Luka has warned women to desist from wearing trousers, wigs, makeup, jewelry, barbed hairstyle and clothes that expose their body shapes to church.

“This kind of dressing is wrong in the church. Be warned those women that used to wear trousers to church and other clothes that expose your body and shapes, including those women that use to Barb hairstyle like unbelivers stop it, God does look at your heart, but it is sure that what so ever comes out of a man that defileth him so if you you dress like this with make up all over your face with all kinds of jewerly and rings and attachments and wigs on your head be warned.” he wrote on Facebook today, August 16.