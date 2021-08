Bolu Okupe, the son of Nigerian politician, Doyin Okupe, has disclosed that he plans to have 4 kids, with or without a partner.

Bolu, who is gay and recently split from his partner, revealed this on his Instagram Stories.

He added that he is not looking to get into a relationship right away.

Asked if he will take his ex back, he gave an emphatic “no”.

He also revealed he has dated a girl before and it was “cool” but he says he prefers men.