IBB defends annulling June 12 election again

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has again defended annulling the June 12 general election.

Recall that Late MKO Abiola is adjudged to have won the election which many say was free and fair.

In a new interview on Channels Television on Monday August 16, IBB stated that he did the right thing and also what was in the best interest of the country.

He said;